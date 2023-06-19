Bangkok to use AI cams to curb traffic violations

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has unveiled plans to install artificial intelligence-assisted traffic cameras at more than 200 intersections throughout the capital as part of efforts to curb traffic violations.

According to Bangkok Deputy Governor Wisanu Subsompon, a trial phase will begin this month, with AI-assisted cameras being deployed at 20 major intersections. Cameras at Arun Amarin and Wong Sawang intersections have already been active since the beginning of June, while the remaining cameras are scheduled to be operational by the end of the month.







Provided by the Traffic and Transport Department, these advanced cameras are capable of capturing images of offending vehicles, including their number plates and drivers. Wisanu noted that the cameras will be strategically positioned to effectively detect traffic violations. Offenders will face fines ranging from 2,000 to 5,000 baht, with the corresponding tickets sent to the registered addresses of the vehicle owners.

In addition to monitoring violations on the roads, the AI-assisted cameras will also extend their surveillance to nearby footpaths in order to enhance pedestrian safety and ensure compliance with traffic regulations.







A recent study conducted by the BMA indicated that only a small percentage of traffic offenders who received tickets actually paid the corresponding fines. By deploying AI-assisted cameras and leveraging technology to improve enforcement capabilities, the BMA now seeks to increase compliance with traffic regulations and ensure a safer and more efficient transportation system in the capital. (NNT)

















