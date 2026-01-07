Treasury Department offers free museum entry nationwide throughout January

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Treasury Department has announced that all five of its museums will offer free admission throughout January as a New Year 2026 gift to the public. According to Director-General Akarut Sonthayanon, the free entry applies to all visitors and will continue through Jan. 31.

The participating museums are the Coin Museum and Bang Lamphu Museum in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district, the Talad Noi Museum in Samphanthawong district, and the Treasury Museums in Chiang Mai and Khon Kaen. The department said the initiative is expected to encourage public visits to cultural and historical sites during the holiday season.







Museum hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Tuesday to Friday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends and public holidays. Each site offers exhibitions on Thai currency, economic history, and local heritage.

In addition to exhibitions, visitors can purchase commemorative and special-occasion coins, as well as related souvenirs, at all five museums. The department said the products provide New Year gift options while supporting greater public engagement with Thailand’s cultural heritage. (NNT)



































