Cholnan resigns to keep his word

Pheu Thai party leader Cholnan Srikaew has announced his resignation from the position of the party leader.

Chusak Sirinil has been appointed as the interim leader. There will be elections held to select a new party executive committee within the next 60 days.







Cholnan has expressed his readiness to take responsibility for his actions. He insisted that the Pheu Thai party works for the welfare of the people and the nation.

During the election campaign for votes, Pheu Thai leader promised that his party would not join a coalition which included the military-linked parties. He said if it happened, he would step down as party leader. Finally, Pheu Thai formed the government with the United Thai Nation party and the Palang Pracharath party. (TNA)













