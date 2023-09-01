Gen. Prawit to resign as MP

Palang Pracharath party (PPRP) leader Gen. Prawit Wongsuwon says he will resign as an MP soon.

He will continue to serve as the head of the party and will hand over his parliamentary responsibilities to others, he said while extending good luck wishes to all.







Gen. Prawit, a key figure in Thai politics has announced his intention to resign as a Member of Parliament (MP) in the near future. He currently serves as the caretaker deputy prime minister and has played a prominent role within the PPRP.

He expressed his desire to relinquish his parliamentary duties and focus solely on leading the party. (TNA)













