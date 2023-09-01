Chonburi Governor inspects explosion and fire scene at Laem Chabang port

The Governor of Chonburi province, Thawatchai Srithong, on Tuesday (29 Aug) led officials to inspect the scene at Laem Chabang port, which was rocked earlier in the day by an explosion and fire. The incident caused a dark plume of smoke that was visible from far away.







According to the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Public Health Opas Karnkawinpong, the explosion originated from a shipping container holding 378 boxes of organic peroxide. The section was designated for dangerous chemicals.

Noxious fumes reportedly affected 154 employees of MC Logistics Company and 23 others from a nearby firm. Seven individuals reportedly experienced breathing issues and were taken to a nearby hospital.







Emergency services took around 30 minutes to extinguish the fire and evacuate everyone at the scene. Witnesses mentioned seeing flames before hearing the explosion, which prompted them to flee their offices.

Officials also urged residents to avoid the area due to the strong lingering chemical odor, highlighting the risks associated with handling volatile substances. Investigations are ongoing to determine the precise sequence of events leading to the explosion and fire. (NNT)











