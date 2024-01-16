Chinese tourists injured in bus accident heading to pier for trip to Similan Island in Phuket

A tour bus carrying Chinese tourists flipped onto its side in Phuket causing injuries to several passengers.

The accident occurred at a curve on Thepkrasattri Road when the bus carrying about 15 passengers to a pier for a trip to Similan Island veered off and flipped onto its side.







Authorities, including police officers, are on the scene to facilitate traffic flow and prevent further accidents.

Emergency response teams provided preliminary medical assistance to injured tourists at the roadside before they were sent to Thalang hospital for further medical care. Most of them suffered minor injuries. (TNA)



































