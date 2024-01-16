PM congratulates farmers on receiving agricultural land titles

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has extended his congratulations to farmers who were granted agricultural land title deeds that will allow each household to augment their income by cultivating high-value crops and participating in the carbon credit market. This followed the conversion of their “Sor Por Kor 4-01” documents, initially distributed as permits for land use in reform areas, into official land titles.

The gesture aligns with the government’s policy to improve long-term living standards by securing land rights for its citizens. The event marked a major step in the government’s ongoing efforts to reform land ownership in agricultural areas.







Government Spokesperson Chai Watcharonke said awarding land titles to farmers is a key step in helping them maximize the use of their assets. The effort is anticipated to contribute to job creation, increased income, and enhanced stability in the lives of those receiving the land titles.

To expedite the process, Chai added that the government plans to convert existing usage rights documents into formal land titles. The change will provide farmers with easier access to financial resources, facilitating the development of their land and professions.







Srettha thanked the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives and other involved parties for their effective implementation of this policy, highlighting the successful distribution of these agricultural land titles as a valuable New Year’s gift from the government to Thai farmers. He also reiterated the government’s resolve to tackle obstacles and develop opportunities for its citizens, aiming to ensure they have fulfilling and prosperous futures. (NNT)































