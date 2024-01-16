Digital Wallet Committee meeting postponed

The Digital Wallet Committee meeting earlier scheduled for today has been deferred, awaiting comments on the 5-billion-baht loan bill from the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), said Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

The Digital Wallet Committee wishes to incorporate opinions from both the Council of State and the NACC into the meeting.







It is anticipated that the meeting of the Digital Wallet Committee will take place after the Cabinet meeting in Ranong on Jan 22-23.

Meanwhile, he confirms the progress of the digital wallet project, adhering to the original timeline. There have been no setbacks so far.

He adds that there have been no discussions on the 5-billion-baht loan bill as they are waiting for comprehensive feedback from all parties.







Additionally, there are plans to adjust the budget framework for the year 2025 if the loan bill cannot be passed.

The government wants roll out the digital wallet scheme in May with the plan to borrow 500 billion baht to fund the project. It aims to hand out 10,000 baht to every Thai aged 16 and above to stimulate the economy. (TNA)































