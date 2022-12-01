Chinese national arrested on suspicion of conducting illegal businesses

Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn arrested a Chinese man identified as Tony who is one of five Chinese people suspected of involvement with illicit business, during police raids at 33 locations in nine provinces.

Tony (Chen Zhaohui) was arrested at one of three companies searched in Huai Khwang district, Bangkok. He was charged with supporting or participating in foreigners’ business that is actually reserved by law for Thai people.







Pol Gen Surachate found evidence of illicit businesses based mainly in Samut Prakan province. They possessed a private plane, about 80 tour buses and a hotel with a registered capital of 50 million baht and its construction cost suspiciously claimed at hundreds of millions of baht.

Tony allegedly led one of five illegal Chinese business cartels. Police had busted three of them before arresting him today (Nov 30). The other cartel was led by a Mr Ming who already fled Thailand. (TNA)

































