Cold weather begins Dec 2 in North, Central and East Thailand

The director-general of the Meteorological Department said that from Dec 2 cold winds would be strong and temperatures will drop by 1-5 degrees Celsius.

Chomparee Chompurat, the director-general, said that from Nov 30 to Dec 1, cold air would cover the North and the upper Northeast. Rains will decline but continue in some areas. The sky will be cloudy.







From Dec 2, temperatures will fall by 1-5 degrees Celsius. There will be heavy rains in the South, especially in the central South from Dec 2 to 5 because of high cold winds and a strong low-pressure system that will enter the Gulf of Thailand from the lower South China Sea on Dec 3-5. Ms Chomparee warned boat operators and fishermen of stormy seas.

The Meteorological Department predicted weather fluctuations in the upper part of the country and heavy rains in the South from Nov 30 to Dec 4. After rains decline, temperatures in the Northeast will go down by 3-5 degrees Celsius.







In the North, the Central Plain and the East, temperatures will dip by 1-4 degrees Celsius and there will be strong winds. (TNA)



































