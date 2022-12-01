100 list MP divisor calculation and two-ballot system for next Thailand general election

The Constitutional Court unanimously ruled that the MP election bill which includes the installation of list MPs based on calculation with a divisor of 100 did not violate the charter.

The Constitutional Court ruled unanimously that the organic bill on the election of House representatives was drafted in compliance with Section 132 of the constitution and that Section 25 of the bill did not violate Sections 93 and 94 of the constitution.

The court also ruled by 7 votes to 2 that Section 26 of the bill did not contravene Sections 93 and 94 of the constitution.







After the court’s ruling that the organic bill on the election of MPs does not contravene the constitution, a divisor of 100 will be adopted in the calculation of the list MPs and the two ballot system will be used in the next election (TNA)

































