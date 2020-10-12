Tourist attraction on high mountain in Phitsanulok ready for winter visit

Many northern provinces have begun experiencing cold winds, especially in Nam Chuang village, a community tourist attraction on a high mountain in Phitsanulok, which is ready to welcome tourists who wish to experience cold weather and observe interesting community lifestyles.







A tribal cultural performance of the Thep Thida Doi Song of Hmong students in PhuThap Si, Nam Chuang village, Bo Phak subdistrict, Chat Trakan district, impressed people during the opening ceremony of Nam Chuang village tourism, following the COVID-19 crisis, when the average temperature was 15-18 degrees Celsius.









The Nam Chuang village community has been dubbed by tourists as the “Sapa of Thailand” because of the beautiful nature. Villagers have been growing rice on the terraced fields on the mountainside. The landscape and scenery are similar to that of Sapa, a town in northern Vietnam.



Now, the Nam Chuang community is ready to welcome tourists who wish to experience nature, breathe fresh air, feel the cold breeze and observe the way of life of people in the community. Nam Chuang village is about 140 kilometers from Phitsanulok city. It is community-based tourism. (NNT)











