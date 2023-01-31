Chief of Huai Kwang police station in Bangkok transferred amid probe over alleged extortion

Pol Col Yingyos Suwanno, chief of Huai Khwang station has been transferred to an inactive post pending an investigation into alleged extortion of a Taiwanese actress.

National police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas ordered the transfer and a disciplinary committee set up to assess the severity of penalties and criminal prosecution against the policemen if they are found being involved in the alleged extortion.







The transfer of the Huai Khwang station chief came after former politician Chuvit Kamolvisit posted on his Facebook account yesterday that he had a video clip to prove the extortion claim by the Taiwanese actress.

Chuvit said the Thai girlfriend of a Singaporean man who was in the group, hanging with the Taiwanese actress confirmed that he paid 27,000 baht to the police officer at the checkpoint on Ratchadapisek Road.







Taiwanese actress Charlene An posted on her Instagram account about the police extortion which happened during her visit to Thailand on Jan 4.

Her taxi was stopped at police checkpoint and she was forced to pay 27,000 baht to be freed by the police related to a visa problem.







Pol Maj Gen Archayon Kraithong, the Royal Thai Police spokesman said according to the initial investigation, the checkpoint was manned by police officers of the Huai Khwang station.

According to the initial examination of three CCTV surveillance cameras on the location, the police found no footage, showing the money was handed over to the police. The investigation continues to find out the truth. (TNA)

































