Targeted inspections conducted on vehicles emitting black smoke in Bangkok

To alleviate air pollution levels in Bangkok, more inspections of vehicles and public transportation are being carried out to ensure fewer overall emissions in the capital.

The Pollution Control Department (PCD) is working with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and Department of Land Transport (DLT) to ensure that vehicles in Bangkok aren’t releasing excess black smoke emissions.







Police have also set up more roadside checkpoints to inspect public transport vehicles, as these cars run on diesel oil, which reportedly can exacerbate air pollution levels.

According to reports, 39,909 public transportation vehicles were inspected at checkpoints between October of last year and last Friday. 178 were found to be emitting smoke in excess of the legal limit, of which 135 were trucks while the remainder were buses.







The Department of Transportation is urging drivers to thoroughly inspect their vehicles in order to verify that they are not emitting excessive levels of smog. Any vehicles violating regulations will be suspended from the road until its issues are addressed. (NNT)











































