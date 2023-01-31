Thai police to meet Singaporean man for questioning over extortion claim

The Thai police will travel to Singapore to meet the Singaporean friend of the Taiwanese actress for questioning in the ongoing investigation into the allegation that Thai policemen extorted money from the tourists.

Pol Maj Gen Theeradej Thamsuthee, Investigation Division, the Metropolitan Police Bureau said he is seeking approval from the national police chief for the overseas mission. It is expected that the order will be issued tomorrow.







The Singaporean man was reported to be the person, who handed over the money to the police on the night, when the incident took place. The information from him will be used for further investigation, he said.

Regarding the plan to meet the actress in Taiwan, he said he had to talk to the Singaporean man first whether the woman would be considered as the victim in this case or not.







Former politician Chuvit Kamolvisit, who confirmed he had evidence that the Taiwanese actress was telling the truth, yesterday posted a clip on his Facebook, showing his telephone conversation with the actress’s Singaporean friend.

The Singaporean man said he handed over the money to the police officer at the checkpoint. Chuvit asked him to return to Thailand to be the witness in the case, offering to cover all expense of his trip but he did not make any decision. (TNA)

































