Chiang Rai’s flood-stricken Mae Sai district will return to normal in a month

CHIANG RAI, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has reassured residents in Chiang Rai’s flood-stricken Mae Sai district that conditions will return to normal by November 1. During a Saturday (Sep 28) visit, the Premier inspected damaged areas and reconstruction efforts, including 24 main roads and the heavily impacted Sailom Joy Market. The government is expediting compensation for the 64 households whose homes were destroyed. She also assigned Deputy Interior Minister Theerarat Samrejvanich to oversee a forward command to coordinate recovery work within 30 days.



While the situation in Mae Sai remains critical, neighboring Chiang Mai is showing signs of improvement. Officials have divided flood-affected areas into seven drainage zones, and pumps are used to clear water from low-lying areas, particularly in the province’s south. The prime minister visited Wat Sat Luang in the capital district to distribute relief packages before returning to Bangkok.

In the Central Plains, Chao Phraya Dam in Ang Thong province has increased its water discharge to 1,899 cubic meters per second, resulting in sudden flooding in three villages along Phong Pheng Canal. Further downstream, parts of Ayutthaya, including Wat Chaiwatthanaram, are under threat as water levels approach the flood wall’s limit, prompting authorities to heighten barriers. Sukhothai province is also struggling, with breaches in the flood wall along the Yom River damaging communities and fruit plantations.







Since mid-August, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reports that flooding has affected 32,973 households across 18 provinces. More adverse weather is expected in the coming days, with the Meteorological Department forecasting heavy rain and strong winds in the North, Central Plains, Bangkok, and surrounding areas until Thursday. (NNT)











































