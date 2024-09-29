‘Moo Deng Fever’ at Khao Kheow Open Zoo pushes hotel and night tour bookings way up during weekends

SRIRACHA, Thailand – The viral sensation of “Moo Deng Fever,” featuring the adorable dwarf hippo calf, has brought a wave of excitement back to Khao Kheow Open Zoo. Hotel bookings, particularly over weekends and for seminar groups, have skyrocketed, almost reaching full capacity.

Moo Deng, the star of Khao Kheow Open Zoo, has captured hearts worldwide, creating a social media buzz and inspiring a variety of content, even gaining attention from international media. This social media phenomenon has rapidly engaged audiences across the globe.



Narongwit Chodchoi, Director of Khao Kheow Open Zoo, stated that the power of social media played a key role in Moo Deng’s rise to fame. It all started when zoo keepers posted cute pictures and videos of the baby hippo online, showcasing its unique characteristics. The viral success has been an unexpected opportunity for the zoo, drawing in large crowds, generating activities, and increasing zoo revenue. Many visitors now flock to the zoo specifically to see Moo Deng, including those who had never visited a zoo before.

“On regular weekdays, we used to get only a few hundred visitors, with around 3,000 to 4,000 on weekends. Now, weekday attendance has jumped to 6,000 to 7,000, and weekend numbers have surpassed 10,000. Additionally, our overnight accommodations are nearly fully booked, especially on weekends,” Narongwit explained. The zoo’s popular “Khao Kheow Night Zoo,” where visitors can explore wildlife at night, is now fully booked daily for its 7:00 PM tours. Those interested can book tickets online through the zoo’s official Facebook page.







Despite rumors that the zoo might open for nighttime viewing of Moo Deang, Narongwit clarified that there are no plans for such a project, as it would disturb the baby hippo’s and other animals’ rest. However, visitors can watch Moo Deng around the clock via CCTV, streamed on the online platform www.zoodio.live. This real-time platform offers a closer look into the world of wildlife, allowing audiences to experience the charm and daily life of Moo Deng and other animals from their screens.

Narongwit also mentioned that the zoo is open to proposals for Moo Deng-themed souvenirs. Interested parties can submit their ideas and documents for consideration. A portion of the revenue from these products will be donated to flood victims in Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai.













































