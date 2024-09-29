International media watches as Paetongtarn prepares for first visionary speech at ACD Summit in Doha

BANGKOK, Thailand – International media are closely monitoring Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra as she prepares to present her vision at the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Summit in Doha, Qatar, this week, marking her first global appearance since taking office, September 29.



Thailand is set to take the spotlight on the global stage as Prime Minister Paetongtarn will showcase the nation’s potential and build confidence among the 35 member countries of the ACD. The speech will take place on Thursday, October 3, during the summit, where Paetongtarn will discuss various topics such as the economy, society, and resource development. A key discussion point at the summit will be “Sports Diplomacy,” aiming to use sports as a tool for international diplomacy.







The Thai Prime Minister is expected to outline her vision for addressing regional and global challenges, seeking cooperation across multiple sectors. She will also emphasize Thailand’s commitment and readiness to drive meaningful collaboration within the ACD framework, particularly as the country assumes the ACD presidency starting January 1, 2025. Additionally, Paetongtarn will participate in the endorsement of the Doha Declaration, a political document advocating for sports diplomacy and advancing ACD as a platform for policy discussions across Asia.

Jirayu Huangsub, advisor to the Prime Minister, noted that this marks Paetongtarn’s debut on the international stage, where foreign media have shown considerable interest. This appearance is seen as a pivotal opportunity for Thailand to enhance its global image, foster bilateral relations with ACD members, and boost trade and investment cooperation, demonstrating Thailand’s political and economic stability. Furthermore, this positions Thailand as a leader within the ACD, which has 35 member countries, making it the largest cooperation framework in the region.









The ACD Summit returns after an eight-year hiatus due to the global pandemic. Iran will serve as the ACD president for this summit, while Qatar hosts the event. A parallel business forum will also take place, with Thailand’s Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan accompanying the Prime Minister to meet with ministers from the 35 ACD member countries.

































