PM Paetongtarn attends the 3rd Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Summit in Doha, Qatar

DOHA, Qatar – Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is set to attend the 3rd Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Summit in Doha, Qatar. The agenda includes bilateral discussions with key regional leaders and a statement outlining Thailand’s vision for the ACD.

Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, who is accompanying the Prime Minister, disclosed that Paetongtarn will engage in meetings with leaders from Iran, Kuwait, Qatar, and Tajikistan. Later in the day, the Prime Minister is expected to deliver a speech on behalf of Thailand, which hosted the 2nd ACD Summit in 2016. Starting January 1st of next year, Thailand will assume the role of ACD Chair and aims to position the forum as a platform for high-level policy dialogues to foster collaboration, and mutual benefits for Asia, and address global challenges, including geopolitical tensions.



The Thai Foreign Minister emphasized that the ACD, initiated by Thailand in 2002, currently includes 35 member nations and serves as the only Pan-Asian forum connecting countries across the continent. The forum also links with other sub-regional platforms such as BRICS, ASEAN, and CICA to facilitate policy dialogues, enhance mutual understanding and trust, and find cooperative solutions to regional and global issues.

In addition to the summit's main agenda, the Prime Minister will express her concerns over the ongoing Middle East conflict. She will highlight her apprehension for the safety and well-being of civilians and the deteriorating humanitarian situation. Paetongtarn will urge all parties involved to exercise restraint and halt violence to prevent further escalation. She also advised Thai nationals in affected areas to adhere to local authorities' guidance and maintain close communication with Royal Thai Embassies for safety updates. (NNT)
















































