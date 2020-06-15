Chiang Mai Zoo reopens after 3-month-long closure due to COVID-19

CHIANG MAI – Local people and tourists flocked into the Chiang Mai Zoo as it reopened today after being closed for nearly three months due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Please Support Pattaya Mail

Free admission is available for visitors until the end of this month.

The reopening attracted many people of Chiang Mai and tourists as more than 20,000 people already reserved their visit to the zoo.

Its management conducted special activities to welcome visitors and handed a special prize to the first family that arrived at the zoo.

It waived admission fees until the end of this month. However, visitors must register for their arrival in advance and the number of daily visitors is capped at 2,000.

Visitors are screened for their health at the entrance of the zoo and required to comply with social distancing inside the compound and use the Thaichana app for check-ins and checkouts.

Visitors are allowed to see animals from outdoor locations only. Giant panda, penguin and seal buildings and its aquarium remain closed. (TNA)





















