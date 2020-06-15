International airlines in Thailand to discuss services resumption and ‘Travel Bubble’ June 16

BANGKOK – The director-general of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) planned to convene representatives of all international airlines on Tuesday to discuss measures for the resumption of their services which will not include ‘Travel Bubble’ right away.







CAAT director-general Chula Sukmanop said that the meeting was set at 9.30 am and they would consider measures for flight services in the future.

The CAAT would inform airlines of its aviation restrictions and the disease control measures of the Public Health Ministry and participants would discuss their compatibility with the aviation standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization which already adjusted its measures in accordance with the disease control measures of the World Health Organization, Mr Chula said.

“The meeting will address measures to be implemented along with the public health measures of Thailand such as social distancing at airports and aboard airplanes, the possibility of serving inflight food and the reservation of some space on aircraft for sick passengers,” he said.



Initially international flights would serve business people and investors who had to supervise their business and would be ready for quarantine at destinations. It would also serve foreign patients who could afford extra costs, Mr Chula said.

The arrival of foreign tourists under the ‘Travel Bubble’ policy would not happen within July because officials had yet to consider many factors including COVID-19 situations in other countries and the flight routes where service resumption would be feasible, the CAAT director-general said. (TNA)











