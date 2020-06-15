Thailand tourism will resume with strict health measures for foreign tourists

BANGKOK – Tourism will resume under strict disease control and public health measures that will include the limited opening of tourist destinations, according to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.







Regarding attempts to restart tourism, the prime minister said the government was working in two areas that were local tourism and international one and it was studying which tourist destinations should reopen.

Areas for tourism would be in both popular tourist provinces and less popular ones. Provincial authorities would be ready to implement measures to ensure public safety and officials would plot routes linking the reopened tourist destinations, said Gen Prayut who is also the defense minister.

According to the prime minister, well-planned health measures will be imposed when foreign tourists are allowed to enter. They will include limitation to their numbers and flights, 14-day alternative state quarantine and city-to-city cooperation.

Tourists must take care of themselves by, for example, wearing face masks and observing social distancing. The relaxation would stop if it causes problems, Gen Prayut said.

He added that the cabinet would discuss tourism stimulation measures on June 16. (TNA)











