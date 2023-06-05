Chiang Mai University organizes train journey to welcome incoming freshmen

Chiang Mai University, in collaboration with the Chiang Mai University Alumni Association, Bangkok Chapter, and the Chiang Mai University Student Club, has organized a grand event to welcome incoming freshmen for the 2566 academic year.

The event, a cherished tradition for over 50 years, aims to present a warm and welcoming atmosphere for students who have successfully passed their admissions exams to enroll in various faculties at Chiang Mai University.







The highlight of the event is a special train journey supported by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT). On June 2, incoming freshmen boarded a train at Hua Lamphong Railway Station to embark on a memorable experience. The train made stops at railway stations in the provinces of Lopburi, Nakhon Sawan, Phitsanulok and Lampang.

An opening ceremony, led by Chiang Mai University Vice President Asst Prof Todsaporn Pichaya, was held to mark the commencement of the event. The ceremony was graced by notable individuals including Adisorn Trisinsomboon, President of the Chiang Mai University Alumni Association, Bangkok Chapter, and Prasit Thaworn, Director of Passenger Services.







Additionally, Somchai Samaisut, the Advisor of the Chiang Mai University Alumni Association, Bangkok Chapter, and Suwaphan Tanyuvardhana, former Prime Minister’s Office Minister, were present.

Dr Wanthanee Wattana, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the BMA, along with distinguished Chiang Mai University alumni, including Kanit Sarasin, Siraphun Wattanajinda, and Sattakamol Worakul, also participated in the ceremony alongside representatives from every alumni generation.

The tradition of welcoming freshmen by train at Chiang Mai University holds a special place in the hearts of the university, cultivating a community of love, warmth and camaraderie between senior and junior students. This unique practice is exclusive to Chiang Mai University, making it the only university in Thailand to embrace such a heartwarming tradition. (NNT)















