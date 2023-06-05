PM meets new entrepreneurs from local chambers of commerce

The caretaker prime minister recently met with new entrepreneurs from local chambers of commerce, urging them to expand their ventures, with the aim of boosting employment and generating more community income.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha met with those who participated in the Young Entrepreneurs’ Chamber of Commerce (YEC) program. The initiative, backed by local commerce chambers nationwide, celebrated the eastern winners of the Young Public and Private Collaboration Award – with the premier acknowledging the program’s successful implementation.







The YEC initiative trains emerging leaders from both public and private sectors throughout all provinces and promotes teamwork among them. A contest was recently held for projects by YEC participants from Thailand’s eastern region. One winning project that stood out was a durian processing operation in Chanthaburi.

This project, producing high-value durian products, complemented the province’s strategic goal of boosting the production, processing and distribution of high-value and eco-friendly farm products. (NNT)























