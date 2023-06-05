ASEAN and Canada promise to strengthen partnership in various areas during dialogue in Malaysia

ASEAN and Canada reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their partnership during the 20th ASEAN-Canada Dialogue in Malaysia last month.

Senior ASEAN officials attended the dialogue which was held in Kuala Lumpur on May 30 to review the progress of key priority areas and discussed the future direction of ASEAN-Canada relations. The meeting also provided opportunities for participants to exchange views on regional and international issues of common concern.







The ASEAN Secretariat’s press release on May 30 stated that both sides reaffirmed their commitment to amplifying efforts to substantiate their longstanding relations to take the partnership to new heights.

Malaysia, as the country coordinator for ASEAN-Canada dialogue relations, expressed its commitment to collaborating with ASEAN member states and Canada to advance the ASEAN-Canada partnership for the benefit of the people.







Meanwhile, Canada reaffirmed its unwavering support for ASEAN community-building campaigns, assistance in the region’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and commitment to ASEAN centrality through active engagement in ASEAN-led mechanisms.

Both sides also emphasized the importance of enhancing their partnership in the four key areas outlined in the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) through concrete projects that support its implementation. This is in line with Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS) which was launched in November 2022.

Participants emphasized the importance of increased cooperation in countering transnational crime, counter-terrorism, and strengthening marine cooperation. The summit also urged stronger collaboration in the areas of cybersecurity, connectivity, transportation, trade and investment, women’s entrepreneurship, and financial infrastructure. (NNT)















