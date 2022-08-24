Chiang Mai to host ‘MMRF5’ on forest and climate change Aug 23-25

Thailand is hosting the 5th APEC Meeting of Ministers Responsible for Forestry (MMRF5), whose objective is to promote sustainable forest resource management.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has been tasked with hosting the MMRF5 in the northern province of Chiang Mai from August 23-25.







The MMRF is a forum for strengthening technical collaboration among APEC members to achieve sustainable forest management and mitigate climate change.

Following the 2017 MMRF4, which was hosted by the Republic of Korea, the upcoming MMRF5 will mark the first time that Thailand has hosted a ministerial-level meeting in the forestry sector. (NNT)

































