Bangkok police question guards on BTS escalator injuries

Police questioned the security guards who were on duty when nearly 40 people were injured on the escalator of the BTS electric railway’s Surasak station.

Pol Maj Gen Jirasant Kaewsaeng-ek, spokesman of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said representatives of BTS and its escalator supplier met police for interrogation at the Yannawa police station on Monday (Aug 21).







They testified on the systems of the escalator and the electric train station, he said while refusing to elaborate.

On Tuesday police called the security guards who were on duty at the time of the accident as well as their chief for interrogation. Police inquired about security measures, the incident and the planned and actual responses of security guards in the incident.







Tomorrow police would question injured people about the incident and check surveillance camera footage at the moment of the incident. Afterwards police would consider possible charges, Pol Maj Gen Jirasant said.

Thirty-six people were injured on the escalator when many people were using it simultaneously to reach the platform of the Surasak station after a concert at nearby Bangkok Christian College in the evening of Aug 20. (TNA)





































