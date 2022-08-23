Thailand’s new copyright law covers online content

The new copyright law takes effect today (Aug 23) and cover the copyrights of online content, according to Deputy Commerce Minister Sinit Lertkrai.

The new law, Mr Sinit said, permitted the immediate removal of pirate content from the internet when copyright owners filed their complaint and parties concerned would not have to wait for a court order for the effect.







The new law also set penalties against the producers and sellers of pirate products. It was aimed at boosting confidence among business operators and investors, he said.

Apart from suppressing online piracy, the new law also extended the copyright protection period for photographs throughout the life of creators plus 50 years after their death. That was intended to secure benefits for creators and their inheritors in accordance with the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organization) Copyright Treaty, Mr Sinit said.

Thailand would be the 113th party to the treaty on Oct 13, he said. (TNA)


































