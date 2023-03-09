Chiang Mai residents suffering eye irritation, difficult breathing during worst polluted days

Chiang Mai was at one point the world’s worst polluted city Thursday with a USAQI of 174, according to a live ranking by IQAir.com

Levels of PM2.5 particulate matter in the air, shown on the website reached 100.7 micrograms per cubic metre by 2 pm.







The hazardous levels of particulate matter were caused by persistent forest fires for over a month. Unhealthy air affects local residents, who experience symptoms such as eye irritation, coughing and difficult breathing.

Among 38 hotspots reported today, most occurred in Hod district, followed by San Sai district. Fire fighters are working to control the blaze and the city’s workers spray water across the town as PM2.5 levels in the city’s center was reported between 78- 86 micrograms per cubic metre.







Chiang Mai governor requested the Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation to make artificial rain over the forestland in Hod and Chomthong districts to increase moisture and alleviate air pollution.

The director of Nakornping Hospital Dr.Worachet Teacharak said although the number of patients suffering from respiratory tract diseases and other illnesses related to smog is not currently high, air pollution will definitely have impacts on people’s health in the long term. (TNA)





















