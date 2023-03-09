Thai Embassy assists family of illegal worker found dead at pig farm in South Korea

The Thai Embassy in South Korea is following up the case in which an illegal Thai worker at a pig farm was found dead on a mountain in Gyeonggi province.

Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman, Kanchana Patarachoke said the embassy is working with the police in Pocheon and has learned that his wife in Thailand lost contact with him on Feb 28. The Pocheon police was notified about his disappearance and the search found his body on March 4.







The police are conducting an investigation to determine the cause of his death.

The embassy has contacted his wife to provide her assistance and will follow the case with South Korean authorities.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry extended condolence to his family. The ministry asks Thais who want to go to work in South Korea to follow the rules and employment regulations so that they will be protected under the labour law if they are sick or die overseas.







According to an initial report by local media, it is believed that the Thai man might die of underlying health conditions and his employer allegedly concealed his body for fear of punishment related to illegal employment.

Suchart Chomklin, Labour Minister said he ordered a labour attache in South Korea to oversee the case. The man, identified as Boonchu Prawasenang, 67 Khon Kaen native did not register with the Employment Department and the cause of his death is still unknown pending the official result of the autopsy.







Officials from the labour office in Khon Kaen visited his home. His wife and son will travel to South Korea on Friday.

Khon Kaen governor initially gave his wife 10,000 baht. As he was an insurer under section 40, the local social security office will offer benefits to his heir. (TNA)




























