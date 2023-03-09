‘Pattaya Music Festival 2023’ goes to Jomtien beach this weekend (Mar 10-11)

It’s time for Jomtien beach to take turn to host the 4-weekend long ‘Pattaya Music Festival’.

Food and goods stalls will again line up along the footpath for music enthusiasts to shop and dine.

Mayor Poramet said about 20,000 people are expected to attend the musical event on Friday and Saturday (March 10-11).

The stage will be set up on Jomtien beach between Soi 7-8.

On the third and fourth weekends (March 17-18 and 24-25) there will only be on stage near the Dusit Hotel.







The concerts start at 5 p.m. until midnight and the entry is free.

Poramet said this year the city added wider variety of music and performances for all groups and ages ranging from EDM and 90’s artists to modern performers.

Poramet also said the city hall prepared free buses for people to get in and out of the event zones and enough portable restrooms in the areas.

The mayor said this year mobile phone operators promised to provide better internet signals in all zones.

For the March 10-11 concerts on Jomtien Beach, the road will not be closed at all, but parking in the area will be banned.





























