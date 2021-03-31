Chiang Mai ranked 2nd most polluted city

Chiang Mai was ranked as the second most air-polluted city in the world on Wednesday morning as the province is battling wildfire, which erupted again on the edge of the mountain in Samoeng district after it had been put under control yesterday.



On the website of AirVisual, Chiang Mai was ranked the second most polluted in the world as of 10am on Wednesday, after Kathmandu in Nepal.







The average amount of PM2.5 was measured at 144 µg/m³, which far exceeds the so-called “safe” level of 50 µg/m³.

Some 108 hotspots were detected in 12 districts.







Smog continues to blanket Chiang Mai with low visibility and locals started to suffer from eye and nose irritation. (TNA)











