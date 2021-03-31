Refugees from Myanmar crossed Thailand’s border to Salawin National Park

Thai security officials were handling nearly 2,000 refugees who fled violent attacks in Myanmar to the Salawin National Park in Mae Hong Son province.



Jatuporn Buruspat, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, said park rangers asked security and administrative officials to handle the people who were taking refuge in the national park. Local authorities earlier planned procedures to handle the refugees.







Mr Jatuporn said that officials of his ministry were maintaining order in the park and seriously implementing measures to control COVID-19 there as instructed by Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa.







The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation reported on March 29 that 1,871 refugees escaped from battles on their soil and crossed the border to Thailand’s Salawin National Park near Hua Ko Pa area. They comprised 912 men and 959 women. (TNA)













