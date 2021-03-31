Pattaya health workers check migrant camp for Covid-19

Pattaya health workers surveyed a migrant-laborer camp for Covid-19 and taught locals how to prevent mosquito-borne diseases.



Accompanied by village health volunteers, the health department’s Jantarika Prachaungkul joined Soi Khopai Community President Wiwat Joyjinda on a visit to Soi Islam Village March 30.







No Covid-19 testing was done, but volunteers had laborers and residents complete questionnaires and took temperatures.

While there, the volunteers dispensed information on how to prevent dengue fever and other mosquito-borne diseases.

















