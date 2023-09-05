Chiang Mai, Phetchabun, and Nan top people’s rainy season travel wish list

The Suan Dusit Poll agency has conducted a survey of people’s opinions on the topic of “The New Government and Tourism”, reaching out to 1,114 respondents nationwide from August 28 to September 1. The pollster found that Chiang Mai province is the top preferred destination among respondents.







The survey focused on people’s travel prospects during the current rainy season. 40.13% of respondents indicated they planned to travel during this rainy season, with 36.96% saying they most wanted to visit Chiang Mai. 26.09% said they wanted to go to Phetchabun most and 16.85% said Nan would be their province of choice. The survey found that the amount of spending per trip 8,000 would be almost 8,000 per person.







97.31% of respondents were in favor of the government promoting tourism during the rainy season. 61.04% of survey takers indicated there should be measures or tourism stimulation activities specifically for the present period. 38.41% indicated there should be tourism promotion activities that leverage each region’s uniqueness and character.

For the short term, survey respondents said they wanted to see a discount campaign on travel costs, while the new government should rapidly pinpoint tourists’ demands to boost the tourism markets for domestic as well as international tourists.

Survey respondents have observed that the new government aimed to use tourism as a key income generator for the country, in the same manner as before the pandemic. They also acknowledged the pursuit of making Thailand a wellness destination, which would be achieved via comprehensive development, wellness promotion, and the fostering of safe environments for tourists.

The survey found that people were interested in the new government’s aims to improve document screening systems at airports, reduce visa requirements, potentially provide Chinese tourists with free visas, and organize activities that would provide short-term economic stimulation such as holding festivals. (NNT)





















