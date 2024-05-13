Thailand prepares for senate elections under new rules

As Thailand bids farewell to its current cohort of 250 senators, the nation gears up to elect a new group under revised constitutional guidelines that eliminate the Senate’s role in selecting the prime minister. The change follows a term where senators convened for over 1,579 hours across five years, approving numerous legislative measures but showing considerable caution with constitutional amendments, passing only one out of twenty proposals.







Throughout their tenure, these senators were instrumental in shaping Thailand’s political landscape, backing former Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha in 2019 and Srettha Thavisin more recently in 2022. Their voting patterns often reflected a conservative approach, particularly in their opposition to amending the contentious lese majeste law, which some senators linked directly to respect for national and royal traditions.

In addition to legislative duties, the Senate engaged actively in oversight, questioning the government through 588 interpellations, though many inquiries received no response. The group also played an important role in appointing officials to seven independent agencies, highlighting the need for broad Senate support for each nominee.









As the election of the new Senate approaches, candidates have begun registering, with elections planned across three stages—district, provincial, and national. The upcoming elections, involving 200 senators from diverse professional groups, are viewed as a major step toward enhancing the democratic framework in Thailand, signaling a more participatory approach to governance. (NNT)





































