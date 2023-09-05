Visa-free, tourism-promoting campaigns and policies may push arrivals to 27.4 million this year

The Department of Tourism has said it fully supports the government’s initiative to potentially extend visa-free arrivals to more nationalities. The move is expected to boost Thailand’s tourism sector.

Director-General Chaturon Phakdeewanich said a well-executed visa waiver policy could heighten Thailand’s competitive edge, especially considering the lower tour package costs in the country.

He emphasized that the government must weigh its options between a full visa waiver and merely waiving the visa application fee. Additionally, he stressed the need for alternative revenue streams to offset lost visa application revenues.







Chaturon assured that the department is ready to spearhead this policy, but emphasized the need for a thorough vetting process to safeguard national interests.

Thai authorities are projecting the number of international visitors to reach as high as 27.4 million by the end of the year, followed by further growth next year due to various tourism-promoting campaigns and policies. (NNT)













