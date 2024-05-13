PM clarifies about 10-year-old rice and Myanmar situation

At the 9th Infantry Division, Muang Kanchanaburi district, Kanchanaburi province, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin clarified to the press about the issue of 10-year-old rice. He countered the alleged principle about rice spoiling after 3 years that it depends on how the rice is preserved and stored. Whether the 10-year-old rice is already spoiled or not can be verified scientifically.

With regard to the ongoing Myanmar situation, the Prime Minister has instructed relevant agencies to come up with preventive measures, including border closure. This is not only for security protection, but also prevention and suppression of smuggling goods and illicit drugs. More troops will be deployed, whereas technology, particularly drones, will be used for x-ray and scanning of illegal goods. The Government will also look into the budget for this matter. (PRD)





































