Urgent aid for Map Ta Phut explosion victims

Following a devastating explosion at the Map Ta Phut Tank Terminal (MTT) on May 9, which resulted in one fatality and three injuries, urgent measures are being implemented to assist affected residents. The incident, which triggered a massive chemical fire, necessitated extensive firefighting efforts and prompted the evacuation of nearby residents to safer areas.







In response to the disaster, Industry Minister Pimpatra Wichaikul has instructed the Department of Industrial Promotion (DIPROM) to assess and compensate the displaced individuals rapidly. The department is also tasked with securing sustainable employment opportunities for those impacted.

DIPROM Director-General Passakorn Chairat noted that the Industry Minister had directed all relevant ministry agencies to accelerate their support for the affected residents. The DIPROM Rayong office is collaborating with Rayong’s chief industry officer to coordinate immediate relief efforts, ensuring the provision of essential supplies and medical care to communities near the site.









Passakorn also outlined plans for both short-term and long-term support measures for the communities. This includes aid for residents impacted by a chemical waste fire at a factory belonging to Win Process Co., Ltd. in Bang But subdistrict last month.

DIPROM affirmed that comprehensive assistance and recovery aid will continue to be provided to all those affected by these industrial accidents. (NNT)





































