Bangkok on track to beat tax target

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has affirmed its confidence in surpassing its tax collection target for the current fiscal year, having collected 91.31 billion baht as of August 31 – already exceeding its 79-billion-baht goal.

Indicating a 115% achievement in tax collection, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said the surplus funds will be channeled towards various development projects, including those focused on public transport, the environment, public health, education and overall quality of life.







A significant portion of the total tax revenue, amounting to 14 billion baht, was attributed to land and building taxes, contributing 11.12 billion baht. The tax revenue has been collected from around 1 million taxpayers. However, some 334,000 land and building owners are still awaiting payment for this year’s taxes totaling 3.3 billion baht. Those who owe taxes will incur fines ranging from 11% to 41% of the outstanding amount, based on the duration of their outstanding bills.







Chadchart expressed gratitude to timely taxpayers, whose contributions facilitated the BMA’s early achievement of its tax revenue target. The cumulative tax revenue is projected to increase to 96 billion baht by the end of the current month.

In a related development, Wirat Meenchainunt, Chairman of the Bangkok Metropolitan Council (BMC), revealed that the council had provisionally agreed on a 90.81-billion-baht budget for Bangkok in the upcoming 2024 fiscal year, starting October 1. The budget is undergoing scrutiny by a council committee over the next 45 days.







Various BMA departments and offices have requested budget allocations for the following year, with the Public Works Department, the Drainage and Sewerage Department, and the Environment Department all seeking the highest amounts at 11.56 billion baht, 8.93 billion baht, and 7.57 billion baht, respectively. (NNT)













