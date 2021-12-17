Chiang Mai may have Omicron infection

The Northern Province may have Omicron infection as a household was in close contact with an Omicron case.

It was reported that the public health office of Chiang Mai’s Saraphi district found people close to an Omicron case at a house in Moo 5 village of NongPhueng sub-district in the evening of Dec 14. Access to the house will be restricted until Dec 28.







Meanwhile, at least four students and staff members at the Faculty of Political Science and Public Administration of Chiang Mai University were confirmed with COVID-19 infection. They were in close contact with many people.



The faculty will be closed until Dec 17 for disinfection and its students and personnel were advised to monitor their health conditions for the time being.

As of Dec 15, there were nine confirmed Omicron cases while health authorities suspected the infection of the new COVID-19 variant with five other people. (TNA)



























