Myanmar people flee battle to Thailand

About 1,000 Myanmar people fled a clash between Myanmar soldiers and ethnic troops on their homeland and crossed the Moei River to take shelter in Mae Sot district.

The clash between Myanmar soldiers and troops of the Karen National Union happened in Myawaddy opposite Mae Sot at noon. People at the center of Mae Sot district heard gunshots clearly.







Myanmar people ran for life from their bank of the Moei River. Some swam across it. Children and elderly people took boats to the Mae Sot bank. More than 1,000 Myanmar people fled to the Thai bank of the Moei River.

Fully armed, soldiers from the 14th Infantry Regiment, police of the 346th Border Patrol Police Company and volunteers from the 3rd Territorial Defence Volunteer Company stood guard along the Thai border adjacent to the battlefield. They brought refugees to safe grounds and seriously secured the areas.



At 3pm a mortar round hit the Thai side as security measures were tightened up in Mae Sot. (TNA)































