AMCHAM Thailand Foundation Awards 60 Scholarships to Deserving Thai University Students

Despite the pandemic, with generous support from the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM) members, the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand Foundation (ATF) provided scholarships to 60 deserving students to complete their university studies in the Kingdom. Funding was raised throughout the year through various events, sponsorships from AMCHAM’s exclusive tier members including Agoda, Chevron, Citibank, C.P. Group, Ford, International School Bangkok, and MasterCard, and corporate and individual donations from members.







Education has always been a core value for AMCHAM. Over the past 30 years, the ATF has supported university education for over 3,000 deserving Thai students from disadvantaged backgrounds through its scholarship program. The scholarships play a crucial role in providing financial assistance to the students and motivating them through their higher education.



AMCHAM’s Community Projects Council works directly with universities to identify hard-working and motivated students enrolled in programs championed by AMCHAM member companies, such as business, science, mathematics, computer science, engineering, and tourism & hospitality management. AMCHAM’s scholarship graduates have gone on to pursue their career goals and find employment with Chevron, Esso, Ford, Nestle, Bayer, Cargill, and other AMCHAM member companies. They continue to give back to their communities, contributing to the overall development of the Thai economy and society.







Each year, AMCHAM’s diverse member community dedicates their time and resources to conduct in-person workshops and give presentations to ATF’s new scholarship recipients over a three-day orientation camp. These workshops focus on the basic personal finance skills, effective communications, and soft skills to ready these students for the world of tomorrow and aid their personal and professional development. Graduating students are invited to a three-day career camp where they visit AMCHAM members companies relevant to their studies and take part in a series of mock-interviews with real HR directors in order to prepare them for job interviews with multi-national organizations.







In 2021, these workshops moved online and AMCHAM members conducted a series of personal branding workshops to help these students expand their future goals. AMCHAM members also competed in online Trivia Night quiz events to support fundraising for the ATF Scholarship program. Members tested their trivia knowledge while enjoying a relaxing evening with their friends and colleagues. These events were sponsored by Amata Corporation, GP Strategies, MasterCard, Netflix, Tractus (Thailand), Western Digital, and WHA Industrial Development.

About ATF

In 2004, AMCHAM formally registered the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand Foundation (ATF) to carry out its charitable activities. The ATF is recognized by the Ministry of Finance as a Public Charitable Organization (number 632) and donations are deductible in Thailand.





About AMCHAM

The American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM) is an independent, non-partisan, non-profit organization. With over 2,600 members representing over 650 American, Thai, and other international companies, AMCHAM is the leading international business association in Thailand. Member companies have cumulatively invested over U.S. $50 billion in Thailand and provided more than 200,000 local jobs.

If you would like to learn more about how to engage with the future of Thailand’s workforce please visit: www.amchamthailand.com/foundation or contact Varsha Wadhwani, Communications Officer, AMCHAM at [email protected]



























