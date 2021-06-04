Chiang Mai launches a website for COVID-19 vaccination registration for foreigners

- COVID-19 situations in Thailand (new 2,631 confirmed cases)
- CCSA has consistently emphasized that Thai people should enter the country via the designated legal border checkpoints and entering to the state quarantine system for their own and public health safety
- CCSA has consistently improved the hospital referral system to ensure sufficient supply of hospital beds so that the confirmed cases can be transferred to hospitals as soon as possible
- The Thai Ministry of Public Health took delivery of the first batch of 1.8 million doses of locally-produced AstraZeneca vaccine from the company today (Friday), to inoculate people in Thailand under a mass vaccination campaign which will begin on Monday (June 7th)
- Chiang Mai has launched a website for COVID-19 vaccination registration for foreigners. Foreigners who have not registered for the COVID-19 vaccination via the Mor Prom app can now register for vaccination via Kam Wiang (Wall of Chiang Mai) website (https://wallofcm.chiangmaihealth.go.th)
- Officials in Phuket are preparing for the planned opening of the province next month under the “Phuket Sandbox” scheme, with 50% of the population in the province have already been vaccinated