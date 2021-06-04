Nong Plalai mayor gets 2nd Covid-19 jab

Nong Plalai officials are touting coronavirus vaccines at Banglamung Hospital, saying the process has become fast and organized.Top Nong Plalai officials received their second doses of coronavirus and urged residents to register for their own jabs.

Pinyo Homklin received his second Sinovac Biotech-made vaccine shot at Banglamung Hospital June 3, saying the process was fast and organized and that he suffered no side effects. He said the hospital’s system was better organized than during his first inoculation.







The mayor said that while he received a much-criticized Chinese vaccine, he was confident in its safety and said that all vaccines Thais will be offered are safe to take. He encouraged those who are hesitant to get vaccinated to talk to someone who got their shot May 20-21.

He said that while some people felt side effects after their shots, the benefits of getting vaccinated outweigh the risks of not getting a jab.





Nong Plalai’s vaccinations in June are open to anyone over 18 years old. Registration can be done at the subdistrict office or through village headmen or health volunteers.





























