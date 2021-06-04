Pattaya allows outdoor activities under strict guidelines

Pattaya city authorities have slowly but surely opened up the outdoors for citizens to participate in sports and some outdoor activities such as yoga and aerobics as of June 1.

Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai, chairman of the Pattaya Health Insurance Fund, said although Chonburi still had some new coronavirus infections, Banglamung district registered only one case yesterday.







He reiterated that although these activities are allowed, physical distancing of at least 1-2 metres must be observed, and face masks must be worn at all times. The only exception being while exercising that required physical exertion.

He recommended people should mingle and exercise with the same group of people who they are familiar with and avoid contact with strangers.





















