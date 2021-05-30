Chiang Mai closely monitors arrivals from Bangkok and highly infected provinces

The Chiang Mai Communicable Disease committee has announced that people traveling from COVID-19 red zone provinces must register via the CM-Chana application at least 24 hours before entering the province, effective from June 1st.

The red zone provinces are Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani and Samut Prakan. These provinces are still trying to contain the spread with ongoing high number of infected cases. They must present the evidence of registration to officials upon entry.







The announcement said visitors from these provinces must strictly follow the guidelines, provided by the CM-Chana platform via SMS, during the entire duration of their stay in the province.

Meanwhile, Chiang Mai residents, who return home from these provinces after work, study or delivery, must quarantine themselves for 14 days, while those who need to enter Chiang Mai for a brief period or for product delivery will be monitored by Chiang Mai disease control officers. (NNT)





























