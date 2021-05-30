Chonburi’s paltry quota of Covid-19 vaccines booked

Nearly all 54,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine allotted to Chonburi for June are spoken for by seniors and the chronically ill.

Public health chief Apirat Katanyutanon said May 28 that 51,245 people have registered for vaccines via the government’s Mor Phrom mobile application for inoculations set to begin June 7. All those who have registered are over age 60 or have one of seven health conditions.







Chonburi was given only 54,000 doses so far, but Apirat said he hopes to province will receive a lot more, as officials had hoped to vaccinate 30,000 people a day.

Chairing a May 28 Communicable Disease Commission meeting, Gov. Pakarathorn Thienchai said the number of new coronavirus cases has dropped from their highs, but new clusters continue to pop up in factories, markets, slums and construction worker camps.







Chonburi on Sunday reported 90 new cases for the second consecutive day. Six of those cases were in Banglamung District, which includes Pattaya. One death was reported.

Among the hot spots were a cluster at markets in Siracha where 23 cases were found, a cluster at the Celeres Co. factory in Muang District (8 cases) and the Okumura metal factory (16 cases).



















