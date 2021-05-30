Thai citizens eligible to amend laws related to their rights or state duties via digital platforms

An announcement, on Thailand’s Royal Gazette website, said the general public will now be able to propose or amend laws, related to their rights or state duties which directly affect them, via digital platforms.

According to the announcement, the Constitution’s Article 8, Clause 5, allows citizens to make a law proposal or amendment by submitting their name, national ID card number and signature via digital platforms.







Clause 6 of the same article also says that, if the House Secretariat is responsible for collecting signatures and if there is an eligibility verification system, then proposals can be made without submitting a signature.







Otherwise, at least 10,000 signatures are necessary to propose or amend a law, while at least 50,000 are needed for proposals or amendments to the charter. All proposals must be in line with the charter’s Article 77. (NNT)























