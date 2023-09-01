Caretaker PM wraps up his final day at Government House

Caretaker Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha made his last appearance at Government House today.

Gen. Prayut arrived at Government House for his final day of work at 09:09 AM, switching from his official vehicle to a private car. Upon disembarking, he paid respects at the shrines dedicated to guardian spirits and deities within Government House.







He said he prayed for the peace and happiness of the nation and called for unity.

At 11:30 AM, he joined the media members for a farewell meal, marking the end of more than 9 years of working together. (TNA)









































